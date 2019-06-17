Gallatin County could be getting one step closer to dropping party affiliation

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County could be dropping its party affiliation; this week they will meet to discuss this potential shift in their commissioner's meeting.
It's unclear at this exact moment if it will happen all of the Gallatin County Commissioners have voiced their support of this.
The point of the Tuesday commissioners meeting is to hear what the public thinks.
Gallatin County Commission Chair Joe Skinner said in a previous interview with Wake Up Montana, he thinks it’s going to make people do more voting researching on the candidates their voting for.
As a quick recap, this change is all made possible because of House Bill 129 which was signed into law by Governor Steve Bullock.
If it moves forward to the November Ballot it could make the 10 elected positions in Gallatin County nonpartisan.
Skinner said that shifting elections from partisan to nonpartisan is something people have shown interest in and that is why commissioners are considering it.
"We'd like to hear more feedback from the public on what they would like to see out of their local elections," Skinner said.
You can voice your opinion in two ways, by attending Tuesday’s public meeting that starts at 9 a.m., at the Gallatin County Court House or by submitting written comment via email at commission@gallatin.Mt.Gov.
*As this unfolds and if it heads to the ballot we will keep you update.