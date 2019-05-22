Gallatin County could be dropping party affiliation

BOZEMAN- Working for your vote
The Gallatin County commissioners are talking about dropping party affiliation and running without letters next to their names.
So, democrat, republican, independent could be no more.
They think it’s going to make people work for their votes. So that means potentially you can't just circle a name affiliated with their party.
If this passes you are going to have to do a little extra research and this is all because of House Bill 129.
Language in HB 129 says “Changing the type of elections from partisan to nonpartisan or from nonpartisan to partisan.”
HB 129 was signed into law by Governor Bullock, all the Gallatin County commissioners have voiced their support of this bill.
It would make the 10 elected positions in Gallatin County nonpartisan if voters approved it on the coming ballot.
“They will have to do a little more work, instead of just going down and voting party line they’re going to have to hear what the candidates are saying,” Joe Skinner Gallatin County Commissioner said, “[they will have to] just see how each candidate aligns with their beliefs not just democrat or republican.”
The commissioners say this is something they plan on putting on the ballot in November.
All three of the current Gallatin County Commissioners have voiced support of this.