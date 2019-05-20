BOZEMAN – The future of the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s management is up for debate as a revision of the forest management plan is getter closer to being finalized.
The last time the Gallatin Forest plan was revised was in 1987. Since then, the Custer and Gallatin National Forests have merged, and science is offering new explanations for how to take care of our wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service has been working on the current proposal – for what land management in the forest should look like for the next few decades – for three years. The Forest Service is currently in the midst of a 90-day public comment period for the plan, which will end on June 6.
On Tuesday, the Gallatin County commissioners will be the first governmental body to weigh in on the proposal, and the public is invited to show up for comment at the meeting.
The Gallatin Forest Partnership is a Bozeman organization made up of landowners, mountain biker, fishermen, hunters, backcountry hikers, conservationists, and anyone else who has a personal stake in the Gallatin wilderness south of Bozeman.
They’ve launched a campaign to include a few additions of their own to the forest service’s plan. Their agreement will add to the existing forest revision proposals, specifically along the Madison and Gallatin ranges. The county commissioners are expected to write an endorsement of that addition at the meeting on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Commission meeting will take place in the community room at the Gallatin County Courthouse (311 W. Main St.) at 9 AM on Tuesday, May 21.
If you want to read Gallatin Forest Partnership agreement, click here. If you want to support the Gallatin Forest Partnership’s agreement, click here.