Gallatin County Commissioners to celebrate local nonprofit, "Thrive."

BOZEMAN- Tuesday morning the Gallatin County Commissioners will proclaim September, “Thriving Community Month,” in celebration of Thrive, a local nonprofit that serves children in the Bozeman area.
Thrive helps about 7,000 community members through the programs they offer.
Those programs include “Girls on the Run,” which teaches life skills and lessons with running games, the CPA Mentorship Program which partners kids to a community volunteer to work one-on-one and build on strengths, and, “Dynamite Dads,” where any male role model can spend quality time with their child.
Thrive offers several other programs designed to enrich the lives of children and the community.
In the proclamation it reads, “in order to preserve our vibrant and thriving community, we must invest in children and families,” something Thrive has been working to do through their programs for 30 years.
You can learn more about Thrive and their progams here.