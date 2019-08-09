Gallatin County Commissioners to ask for $59 million bond for new Law and Justice Center

BOZEMAN- Monday the Gallatin County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 12 p.m. in the Gallatin County Courthouse at noon to vote on putting the issue of a new Law and Justice Center on November’s ballot.
They will be asking for a $59 million bond to help pay to replace the current Law and Justice Center.
The original Law and Justice Center was built as a Catholic high school in 1961 and retrofitted into a law enforcement and courts facility in the 1970's.
The new facility will house the Sheriff’s Office, victim services, Justice Court, District Court, Youth Court, the County Attorney’s Office, records and the Clerk of District Court’s Office.
It is proposed that the facility could include four District Court courtrooms and unfinished space to be later turned into a fifth District Court courtroom.
Currently, there are only three District Court courtrooms and no space for an additional judge.
On the tax side-
For a resident with a home valued at $200,000, the annual estimated tax would be $34.10.
That number will decrease over the years as the county continues to grow.
Bozeman has a new Law and Justice Center-
This building is not for the City of Bozeman, the City of Bozeman voters approved a new Public Safety Center in 2019, which will house city operations that are only for residents of Bozeman.
This proposed Law and Justice Center will house offices that serve all residents of Gallatin County.
