BOZEMAN - A plan to guide the management of the Custer Gallatin National Forest for the next few decades nears the deadline for public comment.
The plan will provide a formal guide to the management, protection, and use of the forest. The Gallatin Forest Partnership, a citizen-led organization concerned with the forest's future, has created its own additions for the Forest Service's plan.
"It will afford all of us who choose to live in the Last Best Place to continue to recreate," said Candace Strauss, CEO of the Big Sky Area Chamber of Commerce, addressing the Gallatin County commissioners on Tuesday, "while at the same time being responsible stewards of our public lands." Strauss, on behalf of her nonprofit, "strongly encouraged" the commission to support the partnership's plan.
On Tuesday morning, Gallatin County commissioners met to discuss writing a letter of support for the partnership's additions. The commission was the first governmental body to weigh in on the proposal. 26 area residents addressed the commission over the course of the more than two-hour meeting.
While many, like Strauss, were in support of the partnership, a large number of residents expressed their concerns with not only the Gallatin Forest Partnership's additions, but with the Gallatin Forest plan itself, and who the plans were representing.
"We got people from Ventura, California.. that would be Patagonia," said David Bunger, a Bozeman resident, referring to the list of Gallatin Forest Partnership supporters that's been published by the organization. "[People from outside the state] don't have a dog in this fight. All I wanna do is be able to use my land, our land. You're overlooking a large percentage of the potential users."
Other attendees pointed out that there were no motorized vehicle organizations listed as supporters of the Gallatin Forest Partnership, claiming their lack of inclusion ignored the opinions of people who wanted to use the forest to snowmobile or motorbike.
The Gallatin Forest Partnership is a Bozeman organization made up of landowners, mountain biker, fishermen, hunters, backcountry hikers, conservationists, and anyone else who has a personal stake in the Gallatin wilderness south of Bozeman.
Their campaign to include their own additions to the forest service’s plan mostly focuses on special areas of protection in the forest, specifically along the Madison and Gallatin ranges.
In the end, the commission voted to send a letter supporting the partnership's proposal, with only a slight revision to honor a request by the Bozeman city commission, on Tuesday morning.
The last time the Gallatin Forest plan was revised was in 1987. Since then, the Custer and Gallatin National Forests have merged, and science is offering new explanations for how to take care of our wilderness.
The U.S. Forest Service has been working on the current proposal, on what land management in the forest should look like for the next few decades, for three years. The Forest Service is currently in the midst of a 90-day public comment period for the plan, which will end on June 6.
If you want to read Gallatin Forest Partnership agreement, click here. If you want to support the Gallatin Forest Partnership’s agreement, click here.
This article has been updated to reflect the results of Tuesday's county commission meeting.