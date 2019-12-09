Gallatin County Commissioners slated to discuss new 104 home subdivision in Four Corners

BOZEMAN- As Bozeman continues to be the epicenter of growth in the state, contractors and developers are making moves to build more homes.
This coming Tuesday the Gallatin County Commissioners are slated to discuss another new subdivision in the area.
It is a major subdivision off of Baxter and Love Lane.
This new subdivision could create 104 single-family residential lots in the Four Corners area. It’s being called the White Horse Ranch subdivision.
Right now the land sits listed as non-agricultural land which means in 2018 its total tax worth was about $275.27.
The individual 104 lots will be re-classified and taxed on a residential basis as they are developed.
If this development were to be built, the tax revenue increase would be about $487,000 a year for the county.
The commissioners also have on their agenda a public hearing, conversation, and, decision to adopt a Belgrade Growth Policy a major point of conversation in that policy is regarding new subdivisions.
The commissioners will be meeting at 9 a.m, in the community room at the courthouse.
You can read the full agenda and review the potential subdivision plans here.