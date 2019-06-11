The Gallatin County 4-H is looking for judges for the Big Sky Country State Fair
Courtesy of the Gallatin County Government Facebook page
BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County 4-H is in need of judges for the 4-H youth exhibiting projects at the Big Sky Country State Fair this July.
 
The interview evaluation on July 11-12 is the last step for 4-H members to complete their projects.
 
Judges will evaluate 4-H competitors' record books as well as their knowledge.
 
If you are interested in becoming an interview judge, you can email Kelton Jensen at keltonjensen@montana.edu.
 
The exhibits will be displayed at the Big Sky Country State Fair, which is slated for July 17-21, 2019.

Tags

News For You