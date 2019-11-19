Gallatin College students hosting a Guest Chef Night at Fork and Spoon Tuesday, November 19

BOZEMAN- The only pay-what-you-can restaurant in Bozeman, Fork and Spoon is hosting a Guest Chef Night!
The goal of Fork & Spoon is to feed people regardless of what they can afford. The event will be taking place at Fork and Spoon, Tuesday November 19 starting at 5 p.m.
Students from Culinary Arts students from Gallatin College will be cooking up dishes using local ingredients.
This meal is a pay-what-you-can dinner, all proceeds will be benefiting Fork & Spoon.
This is what the menu is slated to look like:
- Local Squash Soup, Wild Blueberries, Spruce Cream (GF, DF Available)
- Fresh Baked Dinner Rolls, Parmesan Mornay & Chicken Drippings (Veggie Available)
- Local Beef Short Ribs, Smoked & Smashed Local Root Vegetables, Watercress (GF, DF Available)
- Granny Smith Apple Cobbler, Wild Ginger Ice Cream, Candied Bacon (Veggie Available)
You can RSVP here.