BOZEMAN – A 12-year debate over a portion of Bear Canyon Road - and who owns it - is finally resolved. For the first time in more than a decade, Gallatin County now officially has ownership of the contested 1.5-mile section of the road.
Bear Canyon sits southeast of Bozeman is a popular area for hiking, skiing, and climbing along Bear Creek. The case of Gallatin County vs. Montana was finally resolved on Tuesday, when county commissioners voted to approve a settlement with the state.
Tensions rose over the road in 2007, when county officials say the Forest Service and the state had been piling brush and digging trenches along Bear Canyon Road, making it inaccessible for recreationists. Though County Commissioner Don Seifert says the act was not intended to be malicious because the state entities didn’t recognize the road as belonging to the county, it sparked a dispute over who had control of the road.
Seifert says the battle for the road’s official owner has gone on for so long “simply because you’ve got three governmental agencies, and we move at the speed of government.”
Seifert also says clear ownership of the road is about more than just a title.
“This section of road is important because it supplies access to DNRC/state ground, as well as supplying access to Forest Service ground,” Seifert explains.
The state will also pay for damages inflicted by the obliteration of the road in 2007.
“The state has admitted that at least the county has some interest in that road. It’s sort of a win, so to speak, that we’ve gotten this far,” he adds.
Both the county and the state will be responsible for their own court costs, though when asked, Seifert – who has been a commissioner since 2015 - did not have an initial estimation of how much those costs would be.
The county remains in litigation with the federal government, over another section of Bear Canyon Road. Negotiations with that case are expected to continue.
Seifert says the state case is a “fair and equitable settlement,” and he believes it’ll be the foundation to eventually settle with the Forest Service, as well.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.