BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County residents are getting a behind-the-scenes look into the issues its public servants are facing at the Law and Justice Center through a series of county-led tours.
The tours come as the county prepares to ask voters to pay for a new $59 million law and justice building.
The county led the first tour of its current facilities on Thursday evening.
This is the third time the county will ask voters for a new facility.
The city of Bozeman was only successful in getting its own Public Safety Center, which is separate from the county’s proposed facility, when they split with the county for last year’s victorious public vote.
Some of the challenges the renovated former Catholic high school has created for public servants are overcrowding: with hallways being used as storage rooms and too few court rooms to serve the growing county.
County Commissioner Don Seifert says the tours are designed to show the “pinch points” that the county is experiencing in the Law and Justice Center.
"The need for this building is great,” says Seifert. “It's at a critical stage now, and we're trying to get it replaced before it goes to a crisis. I think the services that the citizens of the county will get in this new building will be greatly enhanced, lot more security, and a lot more efficient."
The county center will go to the public for a vote in November.
Tours are free and open to the public.
There are five more tours of the Law and Justice Center planned:
October 1 (Tuesday), 6 PM-8 PM
October 2 (Wednesday), 10 AM-11:30 AM
October 7 (Monday), 10 AM-11:30 AM
October 10 (Thursday), 6 PM-8 PM
October 28 (Monday), 6 PM-8 PM
For nighttime tours: Please meet in the Community Room at the Gallatin County Detention Center, located at 605 S. 16th Ave. (just behind the Law and Justice Center)
For daytime tours: Please meet in the lobby of the Law and Justice Center.
If you can’t make it to any of the tours but are still interested in seeing the building and learning about the bond, call 406-582-3008 to arrange a tour.