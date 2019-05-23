BOZEMAN - Health officials are still trying to keep the Missoula whooping cough outbreak, which has reached 132 cases, under control. But the disease is now spreading in another Montana county.
Gallatin County is experiencing a major uptick in pertussis, which is commonly referred to as whooping cough, cases. As of Wednesday afternoon, 39 cases have been reported in Gallatin County, with five new cases reported on just Wednesday.
That's already more than double the 16 total cases reported in the county in 2018.
According to a county health official, unlike in years past, the cases are happening throughout the community and not just in small groups.
Whooping cough is a vaccine-preventable disease. Newborns and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk of contracting it.
If you experience a persistent, dry cough, you're encouraged to seek immediate medical care,stay home, cover your mouth, and practice proper hand hygiene.