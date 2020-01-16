BOZEMAN, Mont. - Four years after millions of people took to streets around the globe for the first annual Women's March and Rally, many are preparing their picket signs for yet another march to support women's issues.
Both the national organization and Bozeman's local leaders emphasize that the march is for anyone who supports women's rights and that it is not intended to be a partisan event.
Events will be taking place throughout the state on Saturday, but for Bozeman the Gallatin and Park County Women's March will start at 10 AM at the Haufbrau before marching south to the Montana State University SUB Ballroom A.
From there, a rally will begin at 11 AM with speeches from First Nation leader Marci McLean, U.S. Senate candidate Cora Neumann, Reverend Danielle Rogers, and a group of young women discussing an anti-trafficking initiative, climate action, and youth leadership.