BOZEMAN - A wildlife enthusiast and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials worked to save a young red-tailed hawk from the grille of a truck.
According to a Facebook post from FWP Region 3, the bird flew into the truck and got stuck between the grille and radiator. The hawk was stuck there until the man reached his destination and noticed the bird.
FWP staff Heidi Scharping and Claire Gower removed the bird and took it to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman, according to the Facebook post.
Medical staff took x-rays and gave the bird IV fluids. The determined it was unharmed. After the bird rests for a few days, it will practice flight before being released back into the wild.