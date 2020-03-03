BOZEMAN — Montana's FWP is looking for information on several trumpeter swans that were shot east of Manhattan.
Wardens and biologists were able to collect some of the dead swans off the ice at Central Pond on Heeb Road. Wardens say several of them had been shot illegally. Investigators believe the birds were likely shot sometime around Feb. 19.
Trumpeter swans are protected by state and federal laws for migratory birds. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Montana’s poaching hotline, 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous, and persons who provide information that leads to a successful prosecution in this case may be eligible for a monetary reward.