Funeral arrangements for fallen Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Allmendinger

BOZEMAN- Funeral arrangements are currently in the process of being arranged for fallen Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Allmendinger.
The 31-year-old died on Saturday while trying to reach a stranded driver.
Allmendinger was pinned under his car after blizzard-like conditions caused it to slide backwards down Fairy Lake Road, north of Bozeman.
According to a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a funeral ceremony for Deputy Jake Allmendinger is scheduled to be held at the Commons and Journey Church in Bozeman this Friday, October, 25, starting at 10:00 a.m.
There will be a processional through town before the ceremony begins. We are expecting more information on Wednesday regarding the procession.
Currently, the Gallatin County Sheriff's department has released this information regarding Friday,
Road closure-
On Friday, Oct. 25, Baxter Lane will be closed from Love Lane west to Jackrabbit Lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The road will be used for parking of the law enforcement and first responder vehicles that are taking part in the procession to the service at the Commons at Baxter and Love.
The story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.