BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's been 76 days since the tragic and sudden loss of one of Gallatin County's own. Sheriff's Deputy Jake Allmendinger was killed on October 19 after being pinned beneath his sliding car while trying to rescue a stranded motorist on Fairy Lake Road near Bozeman. The incident happened in the midst of one of the season's first major snowstorms.
For the law enforcement community that considers Allmendinger a family member, the healing process is far from over.
Allmendinger, who served the sheriff's office for 2 years and the emergency services community in Bozeman for 8 years, was the first Gallatin County Sheriff's Office member to be killed in the line of duty in 100 years. For many in Bozeman's tightknit first responder community, they've never experienced a loss quite like this before.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin believes that it's been the community's support that has kept the sheriff's office going during the last few months. Nevertheless and perhaps unsurprisingly, Gootkin says that the tragedy has changed him.
“You can't help but change when something like that happens to you. You see it all over the country, but when it happens to you and your office and your people, it’s just - it’s hard to express in words," Gootkin says.
With the 31-year-old leaving behind a wife and three young children, the sheriff's office has committed to stepping up and caring for Allmendinger's loved ones for the long haul, starting by meeting with the family every few weeks.
Gootkin adds that members of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have resources that they're able to use on the days when the grief still hits hard.
One thing Gootkin says can really make a difference for those still mourning is the continued support and words of encouragement for Gallatin County law enforcement.
"This is gonna be a long road, especially for the family," he acknowledges. "We get busy - work, you know, life - gets busy. Our lives go on. Theirs don’t. They continue to have to deal with that on a daily basis.”
Another way to help is by using your dollars. More than $150,000 has been raised for Allmendinger's family through the two approved fundraising platforms. But there's still work to be done.
A raffle fundraiser will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at The Commons at Baxter and Love in Bozeman. It'll start at 6:45 PM and go until 10. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Saturday's raffle will be the last fundraiser Gallatin County holds for the Allmendinger family. If you can't make it to the event, the other donation platforms will still be open.
To help pay off the Allmendinger's family mortgage via GoFundMe, click here.
Donations are also being accepted through the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. Any donations can be made out to the MSPOA via check by writing "Allmendinger Family" in the memo line. Mail checks to: MSPOA, PO Box 794, Helena, MT 59624
Over the phone: Call MSPOA at 406-443-5669 and pay with credit card.