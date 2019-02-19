Frustrated residents, frustrated snowplowers

GREAT FALLS- We got up to seven inches of snow on Saturday. It takes snow plowers in Great Falls up to four days to clear the snow. As frustrating as it is for us it's more frustrating for the snowplowers.
As snowplows are clearing the roads, they leave snow behind along the edge where the blade's end creates a buildup. The frustration starts when the clean up begins.
"Our guys try to feather that out. The city I know has a tough time as well with their side streets as well. I know it's a frustration, but it's one of those events we have to deal with,” said Brian Clifton, Director of Cascade County Public Works.
Snow buildup causes more than just berms, its forcing roads like 10th Ave. S. to go from three to two lanes. MDT tells KFBB, they do it this way to keep the sidewalks clear.
Exactly what every snow plower wants you to do.
"A lot of people can't just wait that extra five minutes. It's probably our worst frustration,” said Mike Houseman, snow plower with Cascade County Public Works.
“There’s a simple way to ease the frustration, plow your driveway,” said Houseman.
However, folks like Houseman say the worst thing to do is put that snow in the middle of the road.
"We have to make sure to that we try not to block in driveways. We try to be careful of that,” said Clifton.
So if you are going to plow your own driveway, you're encouraged to plow to the side like these homeowners did so that way it doesn't end up leaving a berm.