BOZEMAN- The Museum of the Rockies is celebrating the unveiling of the Nation’s T. Rex in Washington D.C. with cookies and lemonade.
The event is taking place Saturday June 8 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
From the fields of Montana to the steps of capital the bones of Wankel T. Rex (MOR 555), also known as Big Mike, were sent to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History.
This is part of a 50-year loan from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Nation’s T. Rex will be the centerpiece of the David H. Koch Hall of Fossils.
It will open on June 8 at the Smithsonian.
A bronze sculpture of Big Mike stands outside the Museum of the Rockies.
