MISSOULA - After a retired Forest Service smokejumper died, his widow is not only grieving from his death, but financially stranded. She says she can't access his benefits due to the government shutdown.
Curt McChesney retired in 2005 after a 35-year career as a smokejumper for the Forest Service, according to the Ravalli Republic.
Curt died on New Year's Eve, 2018.
Peggy said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that when she reached out to the Office of Personnel Management to ask about benefits, she didn't get an answer.
Peggy said she's never had trouble contacting the office until the federal government shutdown. She feels like she's been forgotten.
"I feel like Curt dedicated a lot of his life to the federal government and I just wonder where along the way we lost track of the people of the United States," Peggy McChesney told CNN. "It just seems like we've taken the wrong path."
Peggy also said she lives paycheck to paycheck because her husband underwent five surgeries in two years.
So far, the GoFundMe for her has raised more than $15,000 of a $20,000 goal.
Curt is fondly remembered by the Western Montana fly-fishing and firefighting community.
“Curt was a feller that liked everybody, and was liked by all. Fishing and guiding around Curt was always a pleasure,” writes a friend at Headhunters Fly Shop.
“From carving beautiful turns to catching those pretty cutties, Curt was an amazing person and will be deeply missed,” writes a friend on the GoFundMe.
Curt and Peggy met at Snowbowl in the 1970s and both loved to ski, according to the Ravalli Republic.
A GoFundMe is set up for the McChesney family to help with the memorial. Click HERE for link.