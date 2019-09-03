THREE FORKS - The owner of a homegrown Montana company's land and one of the state's biggest wheat suppliers, Wheat Montana, is changing hands.
If you've driven along I-90 past Three Forks, the Wheat Montana bakery is a familiar sight and a welcome treat to break up a long car ride.
But the land supplying some of that famous wheat is moving into new hands.
Franck Groeneweg bought the 6,900-acre wheat farm in Three Forks from Wheat Montana's founder and previous owner, Dean Folkvord, earlier this year.
The purchase fulfills Groeneweg's lifelong dream of owning a large, single expanse of cropland in a beautiful area.
Groeneweg has always been around farms: growing up on farmland south of Paris, France, and eventually moving to Canada to own a Saskatchewan farm.
Wheat Montana's bakeries were sold in 2015, but it wasn't until earlier this year that the Folkvord family finally let go of the land.
Groeneweg told the Helena Independent Record that he hoped to implement his ideas of "regenerative farming," which he says will make crops that are both more nutritious and more affordable.