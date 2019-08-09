BOZEMAN- An organization in Bozeman will be giving out free school supplies this weekend for kids in need across Gallatin Valley.
School supplies can be expensive and sometimes parents can be forced to make a decision between a new backpack and food on the table.
The Salvation Army in Bozeman is working hard to make sure kids regardless of how much they can afford have the equipment they need how to go back to school.
They have been collecting boxes of school supplies for students across the Gallatin Valley.
Over 500 backpacks have been collected and are ready to be distributed, the mission here is to make sure every student has what they need to be successful regardless of the household income.
"Mom and dad could both be working but there still struggling," Rick Larson, Lieutenant with the Salvation Army "if we can take one less burden off mom and dad, so that they don’t have to make the tough decision of do my kids get school supplies or do we put food on the table."
The distribution will be taking place Saturday, August 10, students will be able to come in and pick out whatever they need and fill up their backpacks.
Following the distribution, there will be a carnival to help students kick off the school year.
If you would like to donation to the Salvation Army they will be accepting items at there shop in downtown Bozeman.
You can RSVP here.