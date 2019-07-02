The Gallatin Empire Lions Club and ABC FOX Montana present the Festival of the Fourth this Thursday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
The Thursday, July 4 event includes food from HuckinMT, Bubby’s Cuppa Joe, Chef’s Table and Blue Moose BBQ, accompanied by live music from Lazy Owl String Band!
Doors open at 9 PM and fireworks are at 10:30 PM. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to help keep costs down.
Keep an eye out for guest appearances from our own Rachel Louise Just and Aunica Koch!
Gallatin Empire Lions also thanks sponsors Barnard Construction, Gianforte Family Foundation, XL Country, Murdochs, Beartooth Signs, Stockman Bank, Bozeman Chamber, Kenyon Noble, Berkshire Hathaway, Town and Country foods.