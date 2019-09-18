Free dental work being offered in Bozeman Friday

BOZEMAN- Going to the dentist can be expensive if you don’t have dental insurance.
A cleaning, a cavity, or an extraction can run anywhere from $150-$500 but not on Friday, it will be free.
An office in Bozeman wants to help you on Friday see a dentist completely for free.
The Hays Dental Group in Bozeman is hosting its seventh annual “Dentistry from the Heart,” event.
There will be oral surgeons, dentist, and, hygienist from around the area volunteering to help the people of Bozeman.
It doesn’t matter where your from, what your financial status is, or if you have insurance.
“People come to this event because they know that they can come here and not be judge about what condition their mouth is in,” Trish Scarborough a hygienist said, “we’ve created a safe environment that allows them to come in.”
Over the last few years, they’ve helped 600 people and done over $130,000 in free dentistry.
They say it's super important to note that if you need anything done do you want to be there as soon as possible, the line is going to be incredibly long.
They’re recommending that you get in line September, 20th at 6 a.m. on Friday.