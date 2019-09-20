Free books headed home with Bozeman first grade students

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Schools Foundation will be giving out a free hard cover copy of “Hello Lighthouse” by Sophie Blackall to every 1st grade student in the school district.
That is more than 500 books being handed out Friday, September 20, to students.
This year the author, Sophie Blackall, will be visiting Bozeman in November, giving the students an opportunity to own a book and then meet the author.
The books are a gift of the Bozeman Schools Foundation as part of the Links to Literacy program.