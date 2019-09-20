Free books headed home with Bozeman first grade students

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT ABOVE 8000 FEET FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 8000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 6 INCHES EXPECTED ABOVE 8000 FEET, WITH UP TO 9 INCHES OVER THE HIGHEST PEAKS. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 8000 FEET IN MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, ENNIS, OR WEST YELLOWSTONE. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RECREATIONALISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WET AND RAW CONDITIONS IN THE BACKCOUNTRY, WITH ACCUMULATING SNOW ABOVE 8000 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR ADDITIONAL WEATHER INFORMATION, CHECK OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/GREATFALLS. &&