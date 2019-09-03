BOZEMAN- An event at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday will help kids go back to school with free gently-used clothing.
The Human Resources Development Council of Bozeman is lending a hand and giving out clothes for free on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 PM in Building #1 on the fairgrounds.
The event is offering clothes for boys and girls ages 12 and up and the selection includes workout gear, formal wear and everyday outfits.
Volunteers from the HRDC have spent the last few days preparing clothes to hand out. This is their seventh year doing the "Girl's and Boy's Night to Shop" for kids in the Bozeman area.
Kristen Hamburg, development director with the HRDC, says the event started as a small giveaway at her office, but it's grown so much they're now holding it on the fairgrounds.
“They come early, the doors open and it’s like insanity the first half-hour for 45 minutes,” Hamburg said. “But they love it. There’s a lot of happy kids, happy parents, tears every once in a while.”
She says it helps offset the major cost of sending kids to school.
“The national average, it can cost around $700 to send your child back to school,” Hamburg said. “So if you have more than one child that’s a lot of money to get ready for back to school, so this can supplement that and help families out with the cost.”
The goal of this event is to help kids leave with a few outfits for everyday use, gym clothes, band clothes and something to wear to homecoming.
Volunteers will also be on hand. Every child leaves with a goodie bag of items like hairdryers and personal hygiene products.
To RSVP to this event taking place Wednesday, September 4 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds you can click here.