BOZEMAN, Mont. - With the winter weather expected in the coming weeks, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is talking about the inevitable avalanche danger in a series of training sessions.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center hosted two avalanche awareness courses in Bozeman on Thursday night, both free, open to the public, and not requiring registration.
Experts will use future sessions to talk about spotting avalanche terrain, how weather impacts avalanches, how to get home safely if conditions take a turn for the worse, and more.
If you missed Thursday’s training, there will be more chances to learn.
Free sessions will take place in the coming weeks in Helena, Billings, Butte, Cooke City, and Bozeman. Some other available education opportunities with the center will be hands-on or focused on specific topics, such as snowmobiling.
