BOZEMAN- A scary incident for Fox News host Bret Baier is drawing national attention after he and his family were involved in a serious car crash near Bozeman on Monday.
While Baier, his wife, and his two sons are safe after the crash, the host made sure to thank the emergency crews who rescued him from the ordeal. As the story is reaching well beyond the Big Sky State, local authorities are using this time to urge people to drive safe during the harsh winter weather.
And Baier is joining in on the message as well, telling viewers of his show “Special Report” on Tuesday night to “count your blessings."
“Finally tonight… I don’t normally give advice,” Baier began his message on “Special Report,” “but I think everyone should count your blessings.”
Fox News chief political anchor and host Bret Baier was in the Bozeman area earlier this week for a family ski trip. As he was driving his family to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport for their flight home, Baier hit a patch of black ice, lost control of his SUV, slid into the intersection of a busy road, and into the path of a pick-up truck.
The truck “slammed into the driver’s side door [of the SUV], the airbags deployed, the windows shattered,” and the vehicle eventually ended up in a ditch, where it flipped sideways, temporarily trapping the family inside, according to Baier’s on-air account on Tuesday.
And while the accident was worse than most vehicle incidents this time of year, according to paramedics from Bozeman's American Medical Response (AMR) emergency service, Baier expressed his thanks that it was still not as bad as it could have been.
After being released from the hospital, Baier tweeted: “Don’t take anything for granted - every day is a blessing - and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that - before something does it for you. #countyourblessings”
Despite the severity of the accident, Baier says he and his family escaped with minor injuries, including a concussion, 14 stitches on the chin, a loosened tooth, and a sprained ankle.
Montana Highway Patrol’s Sergeant Patrick McLaughlin was one of the troopers on the scene of Monday’s crash. He says MHP troopers respond to crashes like this fairly often in the winter, and they would’ve done the same thing for anybody, celebrity or not.
“His crash was one of 255 crashes on Monday across the state of Montana,” McLaughlin adds. “He was just another driver. He’s a celebrity, I get that. But he was just another driver. His celebrity status had nothing to do with the crash, and nothing to do with how he was treated in the crash.”
On the day of the crash, McLaughlin told Montana Right Now in an unrelated comment to remind drivers to “be safe, take your time getting to where you’re going.”
It wasn’t just first responders that helped the political reporter, but local residents who happened to be there at the right time, rescuing Baier and his family.
Recalling the moments after the incident, the Fox News host said on Tuesday: “Then a man held open the door [of my vehicle], so we could climb out. Zack Black was driving by, he just stopped to help us… Thank you, Zack Black, and for all the Zacks across the country who stop.”
Montana Right Now tried reaching out to Black about his efforts during the rescue. However, Sergeant McLaughlin says Black did not want to comment.
Baier also thanked the driver of the pick-up truck, David, who called the police and emergency medical services, and “was concerned about [Baier’s] family, first and foremost.”
Baier’s friend and fellow reporter, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” thanked Montana Highway Patrol - and specifically Trooper Alex Velasquez - for their efforts to save Baier’s family. On Tuesday, Bozeman’s MHP headquarters received a stack of pizzas and a note reading “To Trooper Velasquez and everyone at the Bozeman Highway Patrol with great respect for your rescue of Bret Baier and his family. From Bret’s friends at the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.”
Baier retweeted the photos, saying the Central Valley Fire District and EMS paramedics would be getting lunch from “Special Report” on Wednesday.
