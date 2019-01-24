Fox News anchor Brett Baier crash, MHP safety tips

BOZEMAN- Fox News anchor Brett Baier's car crash here in Bozeman gained national headlines.
That car crash is a good reminder that if he can get a crash you can get a car crash.
The car that Baier was driving slid on ice outside of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport causing the car to flip sideways.
His wife and children were in the car and they all walked away from the incident.
“His crash was one of 255 crashes across the state of Montana on Monday,” said Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin of the Montana Highway Patrol, “He was another driver, his celebrity status had nothing to do with his crash and nothing to do with how he was treated in the crash.”
Sgt. McLaughlin says that speed limit is for when the roads are out their best condition.
Which they are not right now with ice on the road, we won't have conditions for speed limit driving for at least three more months.
Just because the speed limit is up to 80 in some locations does not mean you should go 80.
Sgt. McLaughlin recommends slowing down and adding extra time not only in getting to your destination but as you also approach a stoplight to avoid sliding through an intersection.
After the crash, Brett Baier tweeted to his 1.2 million followers appreciation for Montana's first responders and even called Sgt. McLaughlin personally.
Following the event, Rachel Maddow from MSNBC sent pizza to MHP as a thank you for helping her friend out.