Fourth of July restrictions for Bozeman

BOZEMAN- On the Fourth of July a couple of things come to mind, eating hotdogs with your family, apple pie, and fireworks.
Across Gallatin County, law-enforcement officials are asking that you be mindful of others enjoying the holiday.
If you simply want to watch fireworks you can stop by the fairgrounds in the evening hosted by the Lions Club.
But if you want to fire them off that’s a different conversation.
The City of Bozeman has several ordinances and rules in place that they are asking you to follow to keep everyone safe.
According to Bozeman’s municipal code, fireworks are legal in Bozeman city limits for only two holidays a year.
But that doesn’t mean fireworks are legal all day
This is done on purpose to make sure everyone is safe, you never know how the noise from those fireworks could affect others in your neighborhood.
“We talk about being respectful to your neighbor whether you’ve got a veteran who lives in your community that might be sensitive to the fireworks or if it’s people who have pets,” Josh Waldo Bozeman Fire Chief said “think about that and be respectful, know what you’re doing and follow the guidelines for the policy of the city.”
Fireworks are allowed from-
12:00 p.m. July 3 and 12:00 a.m. July 4
12:00 p.m. July 4 and 1:00 a.m. July 5
12:00 p.m. July 5 and 12:00 a.m. July 6
11:00 p.m. December 31 until 1:00 a.m. January 1
If you have a pet that’s a little bit noise sensitive, you can contact animal control on Friday if your pet leaves the backyard due to celebrations happening around the neighborhoods.
You can click here for animal control contact information.
On the note of safety if you plan on using fireworks there are a few tips the fire department would like you to follow.
“People injure their hands, their eyes, there’s burns that come from fireworks,” Waldo said, “so if you’re going to do it make sure you’re doing it safely read all the instructions before you shoot those, have water available whether it’s a 5 gallon bucket full of water or a water hose, something so that you’re prepared in the event something goes wrong.”
The cities full fireworks list is available here.