Fourth of July firework reminders from Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

BOZEMAN- With the Fourth of July approaching, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone when city ordinances permit fireworks.
The county has no ordinances on when you can set off fireworks but towns do. These are the times fireworks are allowed in different cities across Gallatin County.
Bozeman:
July 3, noon to midnight
July 4, noon to 1 a.m. on July 5
July 5, noon to midnight
Belgrade:
July 1-5, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Manhattan:
July 3, noon to 10 p.m.
July 4, noon to 12:30 a.m. on July 5
July 5, noon to 10 p.m.
Three Forks:
July 2, 10a.m. -10 p.m.
July 3, 10a.m. -10 p.m.
July 4, 10 a.m. to midnight
July 5, 10 a.m. -10 p.m.
West Yellowstone:
July 1, noon to July 4 midnight
Fireworks are not allowed on public lands.
You can call 406-582-2100 for non-emergency reports of problems with fireworks.