BOZEMAN - Former Bozeman Symphony Conductor and Music Director Matthew Savery, who resigned from his roles last week following allegations of misconduct, has issued a response regarding the accusations and his decision to leave the symphony after nearly 25 years.
A statement via Savery’s Great Falls-based law firm Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C. reads in part: "Matthew Savery will be voluntarily leaving his position as Music Director and Conductor with the Bozeman Symphony... He wishes nothing but success for the Symphony in the future and encourages the community to continue in its support going forward."
An announcement by the organization says the Board of Director received a list a few weeks ago detailing past allegations against the Conductor and Music Director.
According to a report by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Savery is accused of inappropriate behavior, including harassment, bullying, and discrimination.
Savery resigned on Thursday, a day before the symphony sent out a letter to the press with the news. He has previously denied the allegations to other outlets.
According to classical music news source The Violin Channel, a group of 14 former and current musicians and staff members lead the allegations against the 51-year-old.
The group claims he has acted in an inappropriate manner towards staff, donors, and local and guest musicians.
A third party investigator has been hired by the board to investigate the claims.
Savery has also served as Conductor and Music Director for the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra since 2008, leaving the orchestra last May. It’s unclear what prompted his exit from the Casper, WY-based organization.
Savery has been removed from the Bozeman Symphony’s website, and New York City-based Blue Period Ensemble Music Director Elliot Moore is listed as guest conductor.