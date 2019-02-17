Former boxing Olympian training niece

GREAT FALLS- After making it to the Olympics himself, a locally retired boxer, Todd Foster, is now training his own niece for an upcoming fight in Butte this March. But there’s catch as to why in this match, a win could mean so much more.
“This is much bigger than me. This is for all the people who feel lonely. For all the people who have been through difficult things. For all the people who've had people doubt them. This is for you,” said Brooke Tabacco.
12 years ago, a car accident would end up putting Tabacco in the hospital resulting in doctors finding quite a bit more than minor injuries.
"We found a tumor in my spine, and I played soccer a lot in high school, and my dream of playing after high school kind of ended abruptly,” said Tabacco.
But no tumor was going to stop Tabacco from pushing herself mentally, emotionally, and physically. So she decided to take up boxing as something fun to release her stress.
"So my uncle was an Olympian, and he offered to train me,” said Tabacco.
"So we started training. She said she wants to get a fight, so I got her a fight,” said Todd Foster.
"One day I was shopping he calls me, and was like I got you a fight, I don't know if I want to do that," said Tabacco.
Months later, countless miles of running, wall sits, and hits after hits. Tabacco's story has turned into a personal mission to empower, transform, and motivate any and every girl who's watching this right now.
"She's always been if a guy can do it, a girl can do it too,” said Jami Foster.
Being a therapist back in Arizona and in Great Falls, she's found herself working with kids who come from tough situations, and unlike Tabacco, didn't always have someone in their corner.
"I think it's huge to me to be a role model to those kids,” said Tabacco.
"There's no stopping her. Once she sets a goal, then Brooke succeeds that goal,” said Jami Foster.
"You can do anything you set your mind too. Just chase your dreams. Do the best you can, and don't let anyone stop you,” said Tabacco.
Come March 15th Tabacco will be making what she calls her amateur debut in uptown Butte at the Pink Gloves Gym.