Fork & Spoon to launch new tokens to help customers pay for meal
Courtesy of Fork & Spoon

BOZEMAN- To celebrate National Everybody Eats Week, Fork & Spoon Bozeman's only pay what you can restaurant will debut their new tokens.

This will be taking place Monday, August 26 from 5 pm to 6 pm at Fork & Spoon with Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl.

Tokens provide a tangible item to customers that don’t want to come in empty-handed and they will raise funds from supporters who would like to buy tokens as gifts. 

Tokens will available for purchase, at $15 apiece, covering the cost of serving one meal at Fork & Spoon.

Tokens are not necessary for a free meal at Fork & Spoon, they are acting as sort of a gift card. 

Deputy Mayor Chris Mehl will be having informal conversation with event-goers.

