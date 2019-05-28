Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen June special events
Courtesy of Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen's website

BOZEMAN- Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen owned and operated by HRDC is a pay-what-you-can restaurant.

June events are as followed- 

On June 2 to June 7, Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen will partner with local Bozeman eateries for their third annual Dine to Donate. 

A portion of all profits from participating restaurants and breweries will be donated to Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen. 

The event schedule can be found here

On June 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen will have a Guest Chef Night.

Horn & Cantle will be the Guest Chef. 

The menu is as followed- 

Soup: Spring Minestrone with fresh horseradish 

Salad: Arugula, fennel, mint, golden beets, feta, rhubarb vinaigrette 

Entree 1: Porcetta Pork loin stuffed with pork belly, braised lacinato kale and sourdough bread crumbs with root vegetables and apple cider jus 

Entree 2: Wagyu Korean Short ribs: Soy, pear, sesame, scallions, steamed rice 

Vegan: Vegetable Enchiladas 

Dessert 1: Lemon tart 

Dessert 2: Strawberry Shortcake 

June 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fork & Spoon Homestyle Kitchen will host a Local Celebrity Chef Cooking Class with Chef Claudia Krevat from Claudia’s Mesa. 

The class is inspired by the spice trade. Tickets are $89, and can be found here.  

Tags

News For You