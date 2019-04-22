BOZEMAN- Monday night, the public is invited to try tasty Korean-style food from one of Bozeman's own "Top" chefs, in an event that encourages people to pay what they can and support others in the community.
A group of students participated in a Top Chef-style event on campus. They were given recipes at random and a secret ingredient to incorporate into the dish: jicama.
Now, the winner gets to prepare their food at Fork and Spoon, a "pay what you can" restaurant. The goal is to give community members food regardless of what they can pay.
Students say they're excited for the opportunity to cook their dishes and a real kitchen.
“Honestly I’m going to be really proud,” said Emma Burke, an MSU Student. “It’s going to be amazing, I’ve never had an experience like this before.”
“To see people from all backgrounds in our community to be able to taste food that we designed is going to be really awesome,” Burke said.
The meal can be bought for a set price, but community members are invited to come and pay whatever they can afford. You can also "pay it forward" if you'd like to help out your fellow human.
The menu includes a "Seoul" food theme, AKA Korean-style dishes such as pickled cucumber & carrot salad, Korean BBQ meatballs with kimchi and bibimbap.
Fork & Spoon is located at 302 N. 7th Ave.
Dinner will be served on Monday, April 22 from 5-7 p.m.