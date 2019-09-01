Garages are full of potential dangers, from a lawnmower to a loose saw, but one of the biggest threats to your home might just be a box of oily rags.

Whether it's a microfiber cloth, an old sock, or a cut-up t-shirt, a stain or oil-soaked rag or drop cloth can be a major fire danger in the hot summer season due to spontaneous heating.

The Central Valley Fire District shared warnings on Facebook in August, saying that unattended oil in heat had caused several incidents over the course of 24 hours.

But it’s not just record-breaking heat that causes spontaneous heating, since it can happen with temperatures below 90, which was the case for the Central Valley incidents.

With temperatures expected to hit the high 80s and low 90s across Montana this week, cutting down the chances of fire-starting are even more important.

The best way to avoid spontaneous heating, experts say, is to not reuse your rags.

As soon as you’re finished with your project, place anything you used - steel wool, rags, gloves, or any other waste - into a sealed, water-filled container, such as a paint bucket. Then, throw the waste away into a trashcan outside of your house.

If you feel you must reuse your rags, you must soak them thoroughly before laying them out to dry on a concrete floor.