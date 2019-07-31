LIVINGSTON - It's not uncommon to see sprawling ranch houses and even castles for sale in Montana, but one particularly unusual real estate listing is really turning heads - it's a fully refurbished luxury train car.
The Centennial Inn is a vacation rental near Livingston that sits on an acreage bordering the Yellowstone River near Paradise Valley.
The "house" is a historic train car that's been refurbished with a Victorian-with-a-twist style.
From the listing:
"The centerpiece of this impressive property is the turn of the century train car that has been fully refurbished to its historic victorian style. Featuring pressed tin ceilings, chandeliers, Italian marble tub/shower, kitchen and two bedrooms. Currently being operated as a successful vacation rental, 'The Centennial Inn' with a great rental income history. Swim, fish, float the river and enjoy the wildlife on this rare and unique property."
Check out the real estate listing to see more photos of the beautiful detailed interior.