BUTTE- Wednesday, crews finished filling in a 30-foot sinkhole connected to a mine shaft that appeared in a family's backyard.
On a July evening around 10 o'clock, a husband and wife heard what the wife described as "wood scraping on wood" which she assumed was her children possibly breaking furniture.
In fact it was an old mine shaft opening up from the Carrie Mine and left a 30 foot hole in their backyard.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Trouble with their backyard on the 400 block of West Broadway St. began in the Spring. The family's addition began to pull away from the foundation.
They tore the addition down and filled the small hole in the yard with sod and placed a kiddie pool over it.
When the sinking became worse the family called the city and removed the pool.
"It just started opening up on them, it kind of went from two foot, to four foot and one night it just went 'ommmf' on them," said Pioneer Technical Services Project Engineer Marty Bennet.
The project has taken months. Pioneer Technical Services and Hunter Brothers Construction workers said they've poured 48 yards of concrete in the sink hole.
Wednesday the last layer of concrete was bored on the sinkhole.
The sinkhole was too large for the city to handle so the Montana Department of Environmental Equality for Abandoned Mine Reclamation bureau was called to fix the problem.
Montana DEQ was able to secure emergency funds from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The cost of the project is estimated at a little over $100,000.
The money from the project comes from federal taxes on coal mining.A portion of the taxes go to fixing issues like the one on West Broadway St.
Bennet said mind shafts opening up in Butte are common but they're not usually as dangerous as this one.
"With this being right in with a house, a family, a residential area, little kids around and all that stuff it took a lot more," said Bennet.
The homeowner said if you suspect sinking in your yard, call the city for help.
Bennet wants to remind residents and children to stay away from sinkholes.