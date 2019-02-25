MISSOULA - A popular local food truck opened this month in a new brick-and-mortar space downtown, where they're serving creative burgers made with local ingredients.
Husband and wife duo Travis and Kelsey Walnum say the business started in 2015 when they remodeled an aluminum trailer into food truck.
Now, they're celebrating as Wally and Buck opened in 319 East Front Street in the Roam building.
"We're so grateful for people to be even eating our food and coming in," Kelsey said. "If it wasn't for our regulars we wouldn't be here, if it wasn't for our employees and just the community accepting us."
The duo said their dream isn't made possible without the help of family and friends.
"The space is really personal to us. My dad was a builder in Missoula, [he] built some custom features throughout the building," Kelsey said.
She says Wally and Buck sources meat from grass-fed cows from local Oxbow Cattle Company. They say Oxbow uses business practices they believe in, such as not overgrazing and being more environmentally conscious.
Wally and Buck's motto is to "keep it simple." They have 12 menu items, all under $10. Burgers and fries are ordered a la carte.
"We just want everyone to be able to eat here no matter what, how much money you make and what you can afford," Kelsey said.
The duo came up with the name Wally and Buck, a play off Kelsey's maiden name Buckley, and Travis' last name Walnum.
They parked their trailer outside Kettlehouse brewery every summer for the last four summers, and each year business kept growing.
"Every week we were doing more and more, we were maxing out the trailer. We could only carry a certain amount, and the end goal was to open a restaurant," Kelsey said. "We always knew that and we've been searching for the last couple years then this space popped up."
The couple said their downtown restaurant is an American dream come true. But even with the new store front, they won't forget where they came from.
"We painted the trailer on the front wall. We wanted to keep our roots still and remember we came from a food cart to this," Kelsey said.
Wally and Buck is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-9 PM. Check their Facebook page for updates.