BOZEMAN - Visitor restrictions are in place at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital as influenza continues to spread in Western Montana.
According to a release from the hospital, visitor restrictions for inpatient units are in effect beginning at 8 AM Friday.
The release reads, "People with symptoms of upper respiratory infection (cough, runny or stuffed nose) or fever, along with children under the age of 12, are asked to refrain from visiting patients that are hospitalized. This does not affect the emergency department or registration."
The hospital puts restrictions in place when the flu remains consistently high in the community. Visitor restriction is said to help control the spread of the virus.
Bozeman Health will notify the public when the visitor restrictions have been lifted.