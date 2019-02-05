HELENA - The most recent report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) shows the flu activity is increasing in the state.
Right now, flu activity is defined as widespread.
The report says for the week ending on January 26, 488 new cases of the flu were reported statewide. 84 of those cases were reported in Missoula County.
The numbers for the 2018-2019 flu season also show Missoula County at the top of the list with 205 reported cases. Gallatin County has 188 reported case. Flathead County has 96 flu cases and Silver Bow reports 89 cases.
Season to date (Oct - present), 1,486 cases have been reported resulting in 75 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.
According to the CDC the flu range from mild to severe and typically comes on suddenly.
Symptoms can include:
- fever
- cough
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
- body aches
- headache
- chills
- fatigue
- sometimes diarrhea and vomiting
If you experience these symptoms is best to see your medical care provider to determine whether you have the flu.