Flooding in Sun River receding, clean up underway

SUN RIVER- Flood waters in Sun River, MT are now receding as people in town look towards the next step: cleaning up and assessing any damage.
For folks in Sun River, one concern they brought up to us is water contamination so we talked with county officials who say there isn't any water contamination at this time but it doesn't hurt to take precaution.
Officials say if you're concerned your water is contaminated, you can pick up a sample container from the Cascade County Health Department. Then you can drop it off at the Great Falls Water Treatment Plant.
In the meantime, the county tells me they know how difficult this waiting process is and to hang tight because help is coming.
"I mean it was a flash flood. It was quick, it kind caught us all by surprise. because the rain event local was nothing like the rain event in the backcountry," said Scott Van Dyken with DES, Cascade County.
County officials say it's better if you wait to test your water until levels recede.
For more information on post-flooding recovery, the county says to head to the health department's website and the Cascade County Sheriff's Facebook Page.