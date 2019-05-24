BOZEMAN- The American Legion in Bozeman spent time leaving flags on gravesites for veterans from all wars as a reminder of what the weekend is all about.
Vets and volunteers from the American Legion say this weekend is for remembering lost friends.
Dozens of volunteers gathered with trucks full of flags to leave on gravesites to salute the fallen and remember the brave.
Leaving the flags throughout the veteran section of the cemetery.
"Coming out here is almost like a duty," Mason Grahl a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Marines said, "It feels good and I guess it makes us responsible for these people, because there may be not families here any longer that can take care of it, at least we can take care of them one time a year."
Grahl says he and his friend John meet every year and plan on doing it for many years to come.
This coming Monday there will be a parade celebrate veterans this memorial day here in Gallatin County, that information is as followed-
-Breakfast at the Legion Club, 7 a.m.
-Parade on Main Street, 9:30 a.m.
-Memorial service at Sunset Hills Cemetery,11 a.m.
The public is welcome to all the events.