Fix-It Clinic in Bozeman this weekend to help keep large items out of the landfill

BOZEMAN- After several weeks’ of talk on climate change and environmental issue the Gallatin Solid Waste District and area shops are affording everyone the opportunity to keep reusable items out of the landfill.
Broken hair dryers, broken vacuum cleaners, a broken bicycle will be repaired for free.
Saturday at 10 a.m. you can stop by the Gallatin County Fairgrounds for the fix-it clinic.
This will be the team of volunteers fifth fix clinic and since the start, they estimate they’ve diverted roughly 1200 pounds worth of stuff out of the landfill.
“You know in the grand scheme of things it’s a small amount,” Jim Simon Gallatin Solid Waste District Manager said, “but it’s the concept that you’ve got to start somewhere, and being able to reuse is really one of the key legs of the recycle triangle.”
Volunteers will be able to fix jewelry, clothing, bikes, lamps, hairdryers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and, picture frames.
If you can carry it they will fix it.
They are asking that you only bring one or two items to have repaired so that they can help as many people as possible.
