After a five-year run as the head coach the men’s basketball program, Fish will be leaving the program, Montana State Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced on Sunday.
Under his direction, the Bobcats went 65-92, finishing this season 15-17 overall, and 11-9 in the Big Sky conference, where the cats finished in fourth place.
In a statement, Costello said:
“After a thorough review of the men’s basketball program, today I met with Brian and informed him of my decision not to renew his contract; I also thanked Brian for his years of service to Montana State University. This type of decision is always hard and one I do not take lightly. We are grateful to Brian for his dedication to Montana State University and the men’s basketball program. We wish Brian the best in his future endeavors.”
Fish was the 22nd coach for the Bobcats program. The school is actively searching for a replacement, as his contract ends on June 30. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.