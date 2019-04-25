First look at possible new Gallatin High School gear

BOZEMAN- Members of the community gathered to view possible shirts for the new Gallatin High School.
The Bozeman Public Schools tweeting that it's becoming much more of a reality, it was the first time they saw the name of the new school on a T-shirt.
Bozeman High Assistant Principal Erica Schnee also tweeted, “things are getting real.”
The next meeting regarding school colors and mascots will be May 13 the conversation will take place at the Board of Trustees meeting.
Here are the tweets, what do you think?
Much more of a reality tonight as this was the first time to see the name on a t-shirt. Best part - “established 2020” pic.twitter.com/crpevuqHK9— Bozeman Schools (@BSD7Schools) April 25, 2019
Things are getting real! Be on the lookout for the community poll for mascot and colors! #BSD7chat @BSD7Schools #gallatinhs pic.twitter.com/uF54qo6tDD— Erica Schnee (@MsSchneeGov) April 25, 2019