BOZEMAN- Members of the community gathered to view possible shirts for the new Gallatin High School.
Bozeman Public Schools posted on Twitter that it's becoming much more of a reality now that the name of the new school is printed on a T-shirt.
Bozeman High Assistant Principal Erica Schnee also tweeted, “things are getting real.”
The next meeting regarding school colors and mascots will be May 13. The conversation will take place at the Board of Trustees meeting.
Much more of a reality tonight as this was the first time to see the name on a t-shirt. Best part - “established 2020” pic.twitter.com/crpevuqHK9— Bozeman Schools (@BSD7Schools) April 25, 2019
Things are getting real! Be on the lookout for the community poll for mascot and colors! #BSD7chat @BSD7Schools #gallatinhs pic.twitter.com/uF54qo6tDD— Erica Schnee (@MsSchneeGov) April 25, 2019