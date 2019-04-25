First look at possible new Gallatin High School gear

BOZEMAN- Members of the community gathered to view possible shirts for the new Gallatin High School.

Bozeman Public Schools posted on Twitter that it's becoming much more of a reality now that the name of the new school is printed on a T-shirt.

Bozeman High Assistant Principal Erica Schnee also tweeted, “things are getting real.”

The next meeting regarding school colors and mascots will be May 13. The conversation will take place at the Board of Trustees meeting.

