UPDATE Sat 11:01 AM - A DNRC plane has just finished flying over the site of the fire several times, and agency officers are talking with Clinton firefighters, according to CRFD.
CLINTON – Firefighters are continuing to tackle a lightning-caused fire that began early Saturday morning on the north side of Wallace Creek.
The blaze is located to the north of Neighbor Way, according to the Clinton Rural Fire District, and smoke can be seen roughly 1,000 to 2,000 yards away from the intersection of Handley Loop and Neighbor Way.
Both Missoula Dispatch and the State Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) are helping out with the fire.
As of 8:50 AM, the DNRC has received an update on the fire’s location, and intends to fly on it around 10:00 AM, according to CRFD. Firefighting crews are in the area, and are reportedly figuring out the best way to get on site.
