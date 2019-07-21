BLODGETT CANYON – Crews are on the scene of a small wildfire burning Sunday afternoon just west of Hamilton.
The blaze is at the top of Blodgett Canyon, about nine miles above the trailhead between Blodgett Lake and Blodgett Pass, according to the Discover Bitterroot National Forrest’s (DBNF) Facebook page. The size of the blaze is roughly 3/10 and doesn’t threaten any buildings as of the writing of this article. No closures have been reported at this time, either.
Lightning from last week’s storms is possibly what sparked the flames. A helicopter is on the scene, helping with bucket work to tackle the fire and bring in additional supplies. Firefighters are using a “full suppression strategy,” to contain the flames.
Locals and visitors in the area should expect helicopter traffic throughout the day as a result of firefighting efforts.
This canyon fire is the latest in 30 lightning-sparked wildfires that crews have responded to so far on the Bitterroot National Forest, in addition to 10 human-caused fires over the summer.